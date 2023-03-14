Chainlink Price Tops $7.08 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $397.80 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00027447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00413092 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.02 or 0.27922331 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

