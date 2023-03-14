CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFE remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 1,324,961 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 807,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

