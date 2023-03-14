Centric Health’s (CRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab restated their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

