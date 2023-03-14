Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.61

Celo (CELO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Celo has a market cap of $300.33 million and $31.59 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,531,934 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

