CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

