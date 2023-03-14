Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.