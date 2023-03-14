Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 425,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

