Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.