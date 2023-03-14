Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

CYJBF stock remained flat at $49.85 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Cargotec has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $51.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Cargotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

