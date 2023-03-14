CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. CareRx has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

