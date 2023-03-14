Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 59,491 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,491 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $49,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

