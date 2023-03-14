Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 95,191 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,424,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

