Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $69,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

