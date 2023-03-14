Captrust Financial Advisors Has $78.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

