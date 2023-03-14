Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $56,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.60 and a 200-day moving average of $441.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.