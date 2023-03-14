Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 91,036 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $77,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 468,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

