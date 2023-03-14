Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 362,189 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $179,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

