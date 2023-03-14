Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 22,859 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 92,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $352.76 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $336.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

