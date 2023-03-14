Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Up 8.5%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.67. 364,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 761,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,050 shares of company stock worth $56,828. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after buying an additional 149,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 364,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading

