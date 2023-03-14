Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 541,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

CHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. 215,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

