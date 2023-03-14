Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 2,850 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 568,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

TJX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 909,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,474. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

