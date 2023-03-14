Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $960,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.57. The company had a trading volume of 761,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,372. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.12 and its 200-day moving average is $339.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.