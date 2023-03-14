Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.72. 1,193,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,960. The company has a market cap of $293.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day moving average is $304.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

