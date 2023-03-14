Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $3.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. 18,637,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,261,668. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

