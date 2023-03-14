Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 72.4% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 66.7% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,745. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

