Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.15 on Tuesday, reaching $333.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,492. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.