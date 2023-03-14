Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 2,086 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TROW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. 671,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,809. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

