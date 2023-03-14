Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cannabix Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 112,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
About Cannabix Technologies
