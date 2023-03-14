Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) recently:

3/14/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was given a new C$73.83 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$66.50.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$69.00.

2/27/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$66.50.

2/22/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

2/17/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$65.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.17. 2,805,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,457. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6105384 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

