Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

