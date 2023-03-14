Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257,845.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

