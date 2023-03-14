Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal dropped their target price on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.60.

Calian Group Stock Performance

TSE:CGY opened at C$63.12 on Friday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$52.70 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.95 million. Analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.3188896 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

