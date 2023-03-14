Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $3.56 on Tuesday. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

