Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $21.38. 140,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,917. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.