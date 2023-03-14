Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $21.38. 140,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,917. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
