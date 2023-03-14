Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.57

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.57 and last traded at $203.39, with a volume of 1516366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

