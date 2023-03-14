Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $86,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.39. 320,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,731. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

