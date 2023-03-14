Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.