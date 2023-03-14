Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cabaletta Bio

CABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

