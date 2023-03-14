Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock traded up $12.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

