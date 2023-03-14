Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,420. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

