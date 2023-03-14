Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 1,636,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,154. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

