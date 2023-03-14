Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

