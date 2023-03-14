Brookline Capital Management Downgrades Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) to Hold

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Apexigen in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Apexigen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:APGN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Apexigen has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.35.
Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.
