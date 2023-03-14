Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

CRK opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

