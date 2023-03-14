Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NYSE:BR opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

