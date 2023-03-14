Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $98,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $622.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.89. The company has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

