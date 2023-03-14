Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 1,132 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

