Brick & Kyle Associates Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.