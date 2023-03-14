Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 3,398 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

