Brian Choi Acquires 22,500 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Brian Choi bought 7,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,775.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brian Choi bought 2,182 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.30.

On Monday, February 6th, Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Brian Choi purchased 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 77,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

